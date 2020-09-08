The Miami Dolphins announced who the Team Captains will be for the 2020 season. The captains were voted on by the players and five, yes five, newcomers were selected as team captains as there were only two holdovers from last year’s group of captains. The captains for the Dolphins in 2020 are…

Offense: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jesse Davis, Ted Karras

Defense: Bobby McCain, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Special Teams: Kavon Frazier and Clayton Fejedelem

The two holdovers are Fitzpatrick and McCain.

Three of the five newcomers who were voted team captains did come from New England which is an interesting tidbit I think as we know Head Coach Brian Flores since coming to Miami from New England has tried to implement a lot of the “Patriots Way” with this young team. And having 3 former Patriots who just arrived in Miami this offseason voted as team captains does help the 2nd year head coach I feel when it comes to leadership on the field and in the locker room.

