From our last podcast in May, to this podcast in September, things have been difficult. Football is no exception, things are weird. A preseason with no games. Very little access to information about our team, or any team for that matter. The old man eyeballs are starving for football. Now that the season is about to start, Alex and Scott take a stab at the roster, team captains, moves and cuts, predicting the season, and the appearance of Tua on the field. Listen in for half-blind wisdom and prognostication.

