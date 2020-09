Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about the Miami Dolphins cuts, the practice squad additions, Josh Rosen being let go, the Lynn Bowden trade, and an update on the Tua documentary that FOX didn’t air last weekend as planned and when it will air this weekend.

