Hello and Merry Football Christmas, Miami Dolphins fans!

This season, several staff members from DolphinsTalk.com (namely Mike, Tom, Ian, Aaron, and myself) will be competing to see who is the champion of picking the winners of NFL games. Each week I’ll post an article here on the site going over each the picks for each game and giving a weekly update on the season standings. We’ll be picking the games straight up (no spread) and games where we all agree will not count towards the standings.

The stakes couldn’t be higher—there is a prize for the winner. What exactly that prize is will be determined at a later date.

Anyway, here are the Week 1 matchups and everyone’s picks.

HOUSTON TEXANS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Mike: Kansas City

Tom: Kansas City

Ian: Kansas City

Aaron: Kansas City

Josh: Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Mike: Philadelphia

Tom: Philadelphia

Ian: Philadelphia

Aaron: Philadelphia

Josh: Philadelphia

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Mike: Miami

Tom: Miami

Ian: Miami

Aaron: Miami

Josh: New England

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Mike: Minnesota

Tom: Minnesota

Ian: Minnesota

Aaron: Minnesota

Josh: Green Bay

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Mike: Indianapolis

Tom: Indianapolis

Ian: Indianapolis

Aaron: Indianapolis

Josh: Indianapolis

CHICAGO BEARS @ DETROIT LIONS

Mike: Detroit

Tom: Chicago

Ian: Detroit

Aaron: Detroit

Josh: Detroit

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

Mike: Las Vegas

Tom: Las Vegas

Ian: Las Vegas

Aaron: Carolina

Josh: Carolina

NEW YORK JETS @ BUFFALO BILLS

Mike: Buffalo

Tom: Buffalo

Ian: Buffalo

Aaron: Buffalo

Josh: Buffalo

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS

Mike: Baltimore

Tom: Baltimore

Ian: Baltimore

Aaron: Baltimore

Josh: Baltimore

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ ATLANTA FALCONS

Mike: Atlanta

Tom: Atlanta

Ian: Atlanta

Aaron: Seattle

Josh: Seattle

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS

Mike: Cincinnati

Tom: Los Angeles

Ian: Los Angeles

Aaron: Los Angeles

Josh: Los Angeles

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Mike: San Francisco

Tom: San Francisco

Ian: San Francisco

Aaron: San Francisco

Josh: San Francisco

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Mike: New Orleans

Tom: New Orleans

Ian: New Orleans

Aaron: New Orleans

Josh: New Orleans

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS

Mike: Dallas

Tom: Los Angeles

Ian: Dallas

Aaron: Los Angeles

Josh: Dallas

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ NEW YORK GIANTS

Mike: Pittsburgh

Tom: Pittsburgh

Ian: Pittsburgh

Aaron: Pittsburgh

Josh: Pittsburgh

TENNESSEE TITANS @ DENVER BRONCOS

Mike: Tennessee

Tom: Tennessee

Ian: Tennessee

Aaron: Denver

Josh: Tennessee

