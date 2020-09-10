Hello and Merry Football Christmas, Miami Dolphins fans!
This season, several staff members from DolphinsTalk.com (namely Mike, Tom, Ian, Aaron, and myself) will be competing to see who is the champion of picking the winners of NFL games. Each week I’ll post an article here on the site going over each the picks for each game and giving a weekly update on the season standings. We’ll be picking the games straight up (no spread) and games where we all agree will not count towards the standings.
The stakes couldn’t be higher—there is a prize for the winner. What exactly that prize is will be determined at a later date.
Anyway, here are the Week 1 matchups and everyone’s picks.
HOUSTON TEXANS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Ian: Kansas City
Aaron: Kansas City
Josh: Kansas City
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Mike: Philadelphia
Tom: Philadelphia
Ian: Philadelphia
Aaron: Philadelphia
Josh: Philadelphia
MIAMI DOLPHINS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Ian: Miami
Aaron: Miami
Josh: New England
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Ian: Minnesota
Aaron: Minnesota
Josh: Green Bay
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Mike: Indianapolis
Tom: Indianapolis
Ian: Indianapolis
Aaron: Indianapolis
Josh: Indianapolis
CHICAGO BEARS @ DETROIT LIONS
Mike: Detroit
Tom: Chicago
Ian: Detroit
Aaron: Detroit
Josh: Detroit
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS
Mike: Las Vegas
Tom: Las Vegas
Ian: Las Vegas
Aaron: Carolina
Josh: Carolina
NEW YORK JETS @ BUFFALO BILLS
Mike: Buffalo
Tom: Buffalo
Ian: Buffalo
Aaron: Buffalo
Josh: Buffalo
CLEVELAND BROWNS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS
Mike: Baltimore
Tom: Baltimore
Ian: Baltimore
Aaron: Baltimore
Josh: Baltimore
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ ATLANTA FALCONS
Mike: Atlanta
Tom: Atlanta
Ian: Atlanta
Aaron: Seattle
Josh: Seattle
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS
Mike: Cincinnati
Tom: Los Angeles
Ian: Los Angeles
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Los Angeles
ARIZONA CARDINALS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Mike: San Francisco
Tom: San Francisco
Ian: San Francisco
Aaron: San Francisco
Josh: San Francisco
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Mike: New Orleans
Tom: New Orleans
Ian: New Orleans
Aaron: New Orleans
Josh: New Orleans
DALLAS COWBOYS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS
Mike: Dallas
Tom: Los Angeles
Ian: Dallas
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Dallas
PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ NEW YORK GIANTS
Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Ian: Pittsburgh
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh
TENNESSEE TITANS @ DENVER BRONCOS
Mike: Tennessee
Tom: Tennessee
Ian: Tennessee
Aaron: Denver
Josh: Tennessee
