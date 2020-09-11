The Legend of Ryan Fitzpatrick

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick a top 30 quarterback of all time? He can’t be can he? Well, the numbers might suggest otherwise. The 37-year old journeyman is on pace to pass some pretty notable names in some eye-popping categories this season. Fitzmagic is poised to pass names such as Troy Aikman, Y.A. Tittle, Steve Young, Phil Simms, and Tony Romo in passing yards.

Yes, you read that right.

Over his 15-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 32,886 yards, which is an average of 2,192 yards per season.

Last year for the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick threw for 3,592 yards, which ranked as the 3rd best of his career. If Ryan can throw for his average of yards this season, he will move up ten spots from #39 on the all-time passing list to #29. Based on averages, Fitzpatrick can also move to 25th all-time for completed passes, 27th for passes attempted, and 34th for passing touchdowns.

His statistics are very much like his career: up and down. Fitzpatrick is currently sitting outside the top 50 in interceptions thrown but after this season, he will sit around #48 on the list.

No, Ryan Fitzpatrick is not considered a Hall-of-Fame quarterback, but the numbers overall show he has had a respectable career.

All of these are based on the assumption that Fitzpatrick plays all 16 games for the Dolphins this year. The QB is the oldest player on the active roster which means an injury is always a possibility. Ryan also has the pressure of performing at a high level this season due to rookie sensation Tua Tagovailoa lurking in the shadows.

If the starting quarterback has a string of bad games, that could signal the end of Fitzmagic in South Beach. The Dolphins LOVE Fitzpatrick and would love for Tua to get eased into the system. I truly believe that a rookie quarterback can benefit greatly from learning under a veteran like Fitzpatrick. Tua’s time will come, but there will be no rush. This is Fitzpatrick’s team and deservingly so.

When the Dolphins signed the Harvard graduate in 2019, the fan base was not thrilled, to say the least. But if you were to ask Dolphins fans how they feel now, they would claim they love him. He brings an infectious energy to the locker room and that resonates with the team. Fitzpatrick made DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and the offensive line better last year. Although Parker was able to play a full season for the first time in his career, it was Ryan’s confidence in the receiver that elevated his game. Fitzpatrick threw Parker a bunch of 50/50 balls that more often than not, Parker came down with. After a shaky start and being benched for Josh Rosen, coach Flores did not give up on Fitz and allowed him to carry the Dolphins to a 5-4 record to end the season after starting 0-7. In 2015 under offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, Fitzpatrick had his best season in terms of passing yards and touchdowns. The two will reunite for the 2020 season and hope to duplicate that same magic or Fitzmagic.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE