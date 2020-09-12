The Miami Dolphins travel to New England to play The Patriots for the very first week of the NFL 2020 regular season. Miami Dolphins writer, Kevin Dern returns to the Town of Perfectville to discuss his thoughts on our beloved fins, what to watch for against our hated division rivals, and to finally put an end to snausage-gate.

In addition, Sam and Chris discuss what other games they are looking forward to watching this weekend, as well as breaking down the final 53-man roster that Miami released recently.

But because Miami is Miami, they made ANOTHER player trade and somehow got another draft pick to go along with it. The boys give their thoughts on Lynn Bowden joining the squad and what that means for the Miami offense this season.

And finally, the boys give their predictions for week one. Will Miami come out victorious? Or will there be rain in the forecast next week in the Town of Perfectville?

