The 2020 season is here and it’s another season of the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every Sunday Morning…The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF! We kick off the 3rd season of the DolphinsTalk.com Countdown to Kickoff show with some exciting news that this season Dante Collinelli will be joining Tom Ernisse as the co-host each and every week to preview that weeks Miami Dolphins game. On today’s show, Tom and Dante go through this Week 1 Match-up and talk about the weather, the latest injury list, and who has the edge at the position battles.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE