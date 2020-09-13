Aaron and Josh are back to discuss and look back at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Dolphins’ Week 1 loss at New England. The result wasn’t what we hoped for, but it wasn’t all bad news. Find out what we thought on this new episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
