On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom Ernisse talks about some of the things that Brian Flores said during his press conference yesterday when he met with the media. Tom also talks about the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick from this past week and what it could mean for the future and that certain somebody who is waiting in the wings waiting to take over. Plus, what is the latest with the Devante Parker injury, and could he miss this week’s game? Or could he miss multiple games? Tom has the scoop. And also how did some of the new members of the Miami Dolphins that they brought in this offseason fare in their first game as members of the Dolphins. Some played well and others, well not so much.

