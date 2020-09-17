Week 1 is in the books and the DolphinsTalk.com staff did…well…let’s just say they did okay. Tom and Josh both went 5-3 and were the only ones who broke .500. Aaron went and Big E both went 3-5 while Mike brought up the rear, going 2-6 in the opening week. Now that we’ve gotten a look at every team in the league, we fully expect to see some improvement this week. Then again…maybe not.
Here are the DolphinsTalk.com staff’s Week 2 NFL picks.
CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS
Mike: Cleveland
Tom: Cleveland
Big E: Cleveland
Aaron: Cleveland
Josh: Cleveland
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ TENNESSEE TITANS
Mike: Tennessee
Tom: Tennessee
Big E: Tennessee
Aaron: Tennessee
Josh: Tennessee
CAROLINA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Mike: Tampa Bay
Tom: Tampa Bay
Big E: Tampa Bay
Aaron: Tampa Bay
Josh: Tampa Bay
DENVER BRONCOS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Denver
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh
LOS ANGELES RAMS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Mike: Los Angeles
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Philadelphia
Josh: Los Angeles
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ NEW YORK JETS
Mike: San Francisco
Tom: San Francisco
Big E: San Francisco
Aaron: San Francisco
Josh: San Francisco
BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS
Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Big E: Buffalo
Aaron: Buffalo
Josh: Buffalo
MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Big E: Minnesota
Aaron: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota
DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS
Mike: Green Bay
Tom: Green Bay
Big E: Green Bay
Aaron: Green Bay
Josh: Green Bay
ATLANTA FALCONS @ DALLAS COWBOYS
Mike: Dallas
Tom: Atlanta
Big E: Dallas
Aaron: Dallas
Josh: Dallas
NEW YORK GIANTS @ CHICAGO BEARS
Mike: Chicago
Tom: Chicago
Big E: Chicago
Aaron: Chicago
Josh: Chicago
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ ARIZONA CARDINALS
Mike: Arizona
Tom: Arizona
Big E: Arizona
Aaron: Arizona
Josh: Arizona
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Big E: Kansas City
Aaron: Kansas City
Josh: Kansas City
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ HOUSTON TEXANS
Mike: Baltimore
Tom: Baltimore
Big E: Baltimore
Aaron: Baltimore
Josh: Baltimore
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Mike: Seattle
Tom: Seattle
Big E: Seattle
Aaron: Seattle
Josh: Seattle
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Mike: New Orleans
Tom: New Orleans
Big E: New Orleans
Aaron: New Orleans
Josh: New Orleans