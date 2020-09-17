Week 1 is in the books and the DolphinsTalk.com staff did…well…let’s just say they did okay. Tom and Josh both went 5-3 and were the only ones who broke .500. Aaron went and Big E both went 3-5 while Mike brought up the rear, going 2-6 in the opening week. Now that we’ve gotten a look at every team in the league, we fully expect to see some improvement this week. Then again…maybe not.

Here are the DolphinsTalk.com staff’s Week 2 NFL picks.

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS

Mike: Cleveland

Tom: Cleveland

Big E: Cleveland

Aaron: Cleveland

Josh: Cleveland

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ TENNESSEE TITANS

Mike: Tennessee

Tom: Tennessee

Big E: Tennessee

Aaron: Tennessee

Josh: Tennessee

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Mike: Tampa Bay

Tom: Tampa Bay

Big E: Tampa Bay

Aaron: Tampa Bay

Josh: Tampa Bay

DENVER BRONCOS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Mike: Pittsburgh

Tom: Pittsburgh

Big E: Denver

Aaron: Pittsburgh

Josh: Pittsburgh

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mike: Los Angeles

Tom: Los Angeles

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Philadelphia

Josh: Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ NEW YORK JETS

Mike: San Francisco

Tom: San Francisco

Big E: San Francisco

Aaron: San Francisco

Josh: San Francisco

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS

Mike: Miami

Tom: Miami

Big E: Buffalo

Aaron: Buffalo

Josh: Buffalo

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Mike: Minnesota

Tom: Minnesota

Big E: Minnesota

Aaron: Minnesota

Josh: Minnesota

DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS

Mike: Green Bay

Tom: Green Bay

Big E: Green Bay

Aaron: Green Bay

Josh: Green Bay

ATLANTA FALCONS @ DALLAS COWBOYS

Mike: Dallas

Tom: Atlanta

Big E: Dallas

Aaron: Dallas

Josh: Dallas

NEW YORK GIANTS @ CHICAGO BEARS

Mike: Chicago

Tom: Chicago

Big E: Chicago

Aaron: Chicago

Josh: Chicago

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ ARIZONA CARDINALS

Mike: Arizona

Tom: Arizona

Big E: Arizona

Aaron: Arizona

Josh: Arizona

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Mike: Kansas City

Tom: Kansas City

Big E: Kansas City

Aaron: Kansas City

Josh: Kansas City

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ HOUSTON TEXANS

Mike: Baltimore

Tom: Baltimore

Big E: Baltimore

Aaron: Baltimore

Josh: Baltimore

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Mike: Seattle

Tom: Seattle

Big E: Seattle

Aaron: Seattle

Josh: Seattle

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Mike: New Orleans

Tom: New Orleans

Big E: New Orleans

Aaron: New Orleans

Josh: New Orleans