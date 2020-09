“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about why Tua-Time may be coming soon in Miami. With one roster move the Dolphins made that didn’t get a lot of attention, it may be a clear cut sign the Dolphins are ready to roll with Tua in the near future should the offense struggle early in the season. Listen below to hear what that roster move was and why it may be Tua-Time in Miami before you know it.

