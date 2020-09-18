On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by DolphinsTalk.com writer Kevin Dern to preview this week’s match-up with the Buffalo Bills. Kevin shares his thoughts on the Dolphins loss to the Patriots last week and some of the things he liked and didn’t like from this Dolphins team a week ago/ Then we jump into this upcoming week’s game vs the Bills as Kevin shares his keys to the game for Miami to come out with a victory and what they must do to beat a very good Bills team. Mike and Kevin also talk about Tua and when we might see him on the field this year and what kind of offense do the Dolphins need to run this year and moving forward to get the most out of Tua and put him in a position to have the most success.

