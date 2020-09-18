Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ 2020 home opener against the Buffalo Bills. They talk about what the Dolphins will be facing and what they’ll need to do to get their first win of the season. Then they read listeners’ #OneHotTake on the game and make their predictions before revealing the DolphinsTalk staff’s Week 2 NFL picks. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW! Don’t miss it!
