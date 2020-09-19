Miami Dolphins practice squad wide receiver Antonio Callaway received another 4 game suspension from the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy. Callaway who is currently serving a 10 game suspension had another 4 games added onto his suspension. Callaway was suspended for 10 games in November of 2019 originally. He becomes eligible to return after the Dolphins’ seventh game.

Dolphins practice squad WR Antonio Callaway, who is currently on the Miami Dolphins’ practice-squad suspended list, will be eligible to return to play once his team plays seven games in 2020. He was suspended for 10 games in Nov 2019 then had 4 more games added. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 18, 2020

Miami signed Callaway to their practice squad on September 6th, 2020, and Callaway is currently on the team’s practice squad suspended list. Callaway is able to attend meetings but he cannot practice until his suspension ends.

The Dolphins lack depth and explosiveness at the wide receiver position and once the suspension ends for Callaway I would expect him to immediately be called up to the main roster and see game action. He would instantly become someone who can help this Dolphins offense take the top off a defense and contribute right away. In Cleveland Callaway started 13 of 20 games, catching 5 touchdowns for 675 yards

