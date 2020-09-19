It was a tough week one. Finishing 1-3 in College and 2-2 in the NFL. Looking to rebound this week with a slate of games in college (a few more games to choose from than last week) and a tougher week in the NFL, with injuries piling up. Let’s dive into it for week 2 of the ‘Gambling Corner’:

Liberty (+14.5) @ Western Kentucky

Going on a limb with this one. Liberty is playing their first game this season and WKU is coming off a loss to Lousiville. They failed to cover the spread. I also believe the Hilltoppers do not have the offense to put Liberty away. Liberty has a good enough offense to be able to keep this game tight throughout. Take Liberty with the two scores here.

Appalachian State @ Marshall OVER 59.5

The first games for these schools produced 512 yards and 627 yards of offense respectively. Grant Wells (MARSHALL), a freshman, will get his chance to showcase his ability against a top school. This game should be very high scoring with it being a test on both programs at the beginning of the season. Don’t be shocked to see Marshall upset App. St. But the over makes a ton more sense than taking the spread.

Georgia Tech (+7) vs Central Florida

Tech was a huge surprise last week. Coming out throwing efficiently in an upset win over Florida State. UCF plays their first game of the season and with so much uncertainty/travel, Tech just seems like a safe bet getting a touchdown at home.

SMU (-14) @ North Texas

SMU passes the ball really well. North Texas can’t stop it (480 yards given up last week). SMU is just too balanced and has too much talent not to win by more than two touchdowns. I love SMU this week giving up the points. The over is enticing as well.

Season Record 1-3

San Francisco (-7) @ New York Jets

If you have a 401K, paid off home, millions of dollars lying around, TAKE THIS GAME TO THE BANK. The Jets are without their top 2 weapons on offense in Bell and Crowder. Adam Gase is in over his head and the 49ers defense will make Sam Darnold see plenty of ghosts. Take the 49ers.

Carolina (+8.5) @ Tampa Bay

The Panthers proved last week they can score in their new system under Matt Rhule. Tom Brady looked pedestrian and will be without top WR Chris Godwin in this game. I would expect a ground and pound style game from both, which Carolina has the better RB. Take the Panthers getting over a touchdown.

Baltimore (-7) @ Houston

The Ravens destroyed Cleveland last week. Lamar Jackson had another great first week and will look to continue against the Texans, who seemed lost against the Chiefs on the opening Thursday night. They also lost Duke Johnson and may be without Brandin Cooks. This is the makings of the Lamar Jackson show. Love the Ravens here.

New England @ Seattle UNDER 45

This game has the makings of a defensive slugfest. The Patriots’ strength is their pass defense. Cam Newton proved he is still a capable runner when called upon. I expect this to be low scoring. The under seems like a fair bet.

Season Record 2-2

