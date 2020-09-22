On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the fallout from Sunday’s loss the Dolphins suffered to the Buffalo Bills and question what is wrong with the Miami Dolphins so far in 2020? What isn’t working for them right now? What players are really underperforming at this time? Mike also talks about why the Bobby McCain experiment at safety needs to come to an end and come to an end soon….it’s just not working. Also, on the flip side, Mike talks about the positive things right now with this Dolphins team. How two young rookies on this offensive line should be very proud of their play through 2 games. How Mike Gesicki is taking another leap in year 3 to becoming an elite tight end in this league. How Myles Gaskin is earning more and more playing time week after week. We break down the Dolphins 0-2 start, look back on how they built this team this past offseason and why that shouldn’t be an excuse for an 0-2 start, take a look ahead at their upcoming schedule, and talk about where this season is headed right now and try to answer the question, what is wrong with the Miami Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE