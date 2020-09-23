Word came down on Wednesday afternoon that the Miami Dolphins have officially ruled superstar cornerback Byron Jones OUT for Thursday nights game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones left last Sunday’s game after the first play with a groin injury. Head coach Brian Flores speculated earlier this week in his media session he will consider moving Bobby McCain back to cornerback and out of his safety position, but no call on that has been made at this time. Noah Igbinoghene is expected to get the start in place of Jones.

For the Thursday Night Game: #Dolphins CB Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) is out, while S Clayton Fejedelem (pec) is doubtful. For the #Jaguars, C Brandon Linder (knee) is out, while WR DJ Chark (chest/back) is questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

