Life served up some lemons last week, so the two old men couldn’t make it happen. This week, they are on top of it. The Patriots and Bills games blur together. What problems are the Dolphins facing and what are the Dolfans concerned about? Where are the positives to look at after the 0 and 2 start (there are some – Gesicki!). More looks forward than backwards in this episode. How will this coaching staff adjust? Are there some solutions still on the free agent market? Who will win the Jags game and how might that be determined? Tune in for an ear on the conversation.

