On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about Ian’s day at Hard Rock Stadium last Sunday and what it was like being one of 13,000 fans in the stadium last week. How did Hard Rock Stadium operate and how did he enjoy the experience. We also close the book on last Sunday’s Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills and talk about some of the positives and negatives from that game. Then we look ahead to tonight’s game vs Jacksonville and talk about what the Dolphins need to do to come out of this with a win. And how they can reverse the curse of losing (and losing badly) on primetime games. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

