Last week was an improvement over week 1, but still finishing 4-4 for the week. With the news of the BIG 10 and PAC 12 restarting, the Gambling corner will go deep into January and I couldn’t be happier. But I will be even happier to start putting together winning weekends instead of breaking even. Here are the picks for Week 3! We have a special treat for you this week as well. On top of my picks, we have an interview Mike conducted with professional sports handicapper Brandon Lang. Brandon is the very top sports handicappers in the country today. The movie TWO FOR THE MONEY was made about his life and that movie starred Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey. So on top of my hot picks for the week be sure to listen to Brandon’s picks in the interview below and be sure to go to BrandonLang.com for all of your sports handicapping needs.

Florida (-13.5) @ Ole Miss

Welcome to SEC Football. Florida coming in as two-touchdown favorites in a weird year is enticing to take the Rebels. Lane Kiffin is the new head coach and hopes to bring Ole Miss back to some form of prominence. Offensively, they should be better but installing a new system and not naming a starting QB could be tough. The Gators are poised for a run in the SEC and a potential playoff contender. They are also a gel’d unit. Although they are 1-6 ATS against Ole Miss, they will buck this trend. Take the Gators here.

Georgia State (-110) @ Charlotte

Both Georgia State and Charlotte took losses in their first outings of 2020. They have split their previous 2 meetings with both games going under. Georgia State is 2-10 in their last 12 against the spread on the road. Offensively, they are a better team than Charlotte in my opinion, which gives them the edge. The spread is only 3.. Take Georgia State straight up to earn some cash.

Mississippi St vs LSU OVER 56.5

I am not keen on the point spread on this one. 16.5 is a lot for Miss St to cover and LSU is an unknown with a new QB and Offensive Coordinator. The over has also hit on 13 of their last 18 games. I am betting with history and taking the over.

Miami (-11) vs Florida State

The Hurricanes offense looks completely different with D’Eriq King at the helm. He has been great through his first 2 outings and has this offense poised for another big showing. Florida State was embarrassed in their first game against Georgia Tech before their early bye week. Not having their head coach will also play a factor in this one. Miami is also 2-0 ATS so far this season. Love the Canes here.

Season Record 3-5

New York Giants (+3.5) vs San Francisco

The 49ers are going into this game without Jimmy G, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Not to mention losing Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas for the year, and are also without Dee Ford. Yes, the Giants are missing Barkley, but they still have a better QB in Daniel Jones starting and are healthier. I smell an upset, but take the 3.5 points here in case they do lose by 3.

Indianapolis (-11.5) vs New York Jets

As I said last week, I will say it again. Bet your mortgage, cars, 401K, whatever you have on the Colts this week. The Jets are an absolute disgrace offensively and are without Bell, Perriman, and Crowder. Gase will be punting and throwing bubble screens all afternoon in hopes of getting out of there and his team intact. Colts aren’t great, but they should put up big numbers against the Jets.

Tennessee (-120) @ Minnesota

This game has a big question mark on it. Minnesota looks lost in their first 2 games of the season. The Titans have looked good overall, even without their top receiver. The Vikings defense has struggled mightily against the run. Advantage Titans. Take them here straight up as this is pretty much an even game.

Green Bay (+3) @ New Orleans

After watching Drew Brees the first two games, he is reminding me of the 2015 version of Peyton Manning. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t look like that and the Packers offense are tops in the NFL offensively with 500+ yards per game. The Packers should run away with this one.

Season Record 4-4

