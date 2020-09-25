The Dolphins won their first game of the season with a very impressive 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Primetime on Thursday night. One of the best Dolphins games from start to finish we have seen in many years. Fitzpatrick was Fitzmagic and had a very efficient game, the Dolphins running game was productive when it needed to be as they ran as a team for 138 yards, and Gesicki caught another touchdown pass. On defense, the Dolphins played better, maybe not great, but better. We saw a few sacks, some turnovers, and they made plays when they had to. Overall it was a great win from top to bottom and the Dolphins enter the mini-bye now coming off a victory. Tom and Mike break down the Dolphins win over Jacksonville from start to finish, talk about the good, the very little bad, and pass out some game balls. So tune in and listen to the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show!

