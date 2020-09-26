Aaron and Josh are back to look at the Dolphins’ thorough beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. As always, they talk the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the game and—quite honestly—there wasn’t much of those last two. It’s a fun new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

