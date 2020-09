This Day in Dolphins History: Bryan Cox Gives the One Finger Salute to Buffalo

September 26th, 1993: The Bryan Cox game in Buffalo where he flipped off the fans walking onto the field. The Dolphins won the game 22-13 and Bryan Cox recorded one sack.