A sad sorry NFL Network pregame show sat in their seats and all predicted that Jacksonville would beat Miami, but if you listened to last week’s podcast, you know these two old prognosticators knew better (and they didn’t pick their team a lot in the first part of the season this year). How many jobs has Michael Irvin been fired from anyway? The dismantling of the mustache was fun from start to finish. Listen in as Alex and Scott share their Dolfan insights. Hardly an episode passes where Marino doesn’t get a mention, and Gase doesn’t get a bash or two but both old guys are worried about the tenure of the latter. Seattle is coming to town, how could our beloved ‘Phins possible fare? Join the conversation.

