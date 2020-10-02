Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. They break down what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball and where their advantages are in their quest for a big upset win. As always, they also share listeners’ #OneHotTake on the game and make their predictions. Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

