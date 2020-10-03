Last week couldn’t have gone better. Going an overall 6-2 (3-1 in both college and pros). Looking to capitalize on being up for the year. Full slate of games for both NCAA and NFL on deck, lets get to it!

Baylor (-2.5) @ West Virginia

The Bears travel to West Virginia in a clash of 2 teams that play each other well. West Virginia is 5-3 against Baylor, while both averaging near 40 ppg. This year is different. West Virginia is rebuilding its offense and that offense struggled in a loss last week to OK St. Baylor’s defense will be too much for the Mountaineers. Baylor is also 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games. Take Baylor giving near a field goal.

Virginia Tech (-12.5) @ Duke

Duke has been struggling mightily through the first 3 games of the season. They get a Virginia Tech team who scored 45 in their first game of the season. Duke’s struggles offensively do not bode well against an aggressive Tech defense. Va Tech is 7-3 in their last 10 against Duke which gives them a chance to secure a 2+ TD victory. Hokies big here.

Auburn @ Georgia OVER 44.5

This game has low scoring written all over it. With Georgia struggling under a new starting QB and Auburn having a slow start last week, this game has the making of a defensive slugfest. I just see it differently. Both offensive teams came to life in the second half last week of their first games respectively. Auburn has struggled to score (and win) against Georgia (2-8 in the last 10). I expect a bit of a defensive let down on both sides, with the overcoming in possibly by the end of the 3rd quarter. Let’s see some SEC firepower (fingers crossed)

UCF (-21) vs Tulsa

Would you be shocked if I told you that Tulsa has beaten UCF their last 3 meetings? I was shocked myself. They did beat UCF in their 2019 match up, after a serious injury to QB McKenzie Milton. This is a whole different scenario. Tulsa struggled against OK St in their lone game in 2020. UCF is firing on all cylinders and should put up a ton of points. Lay the 3 touchdowns and take UCF at home.

Season Record 6-6

Chicago (+2.5) vs Indianapolis

The Bears are a surprise 3-0 to begin the season, with a shocking comeback against Atlanta (shocking right?). Nick Foles was inserted as the new starting QB. The Colts have struggled to keep people healthy, now losing Michael Pittman to injury. Look for the Colts to run the football with Jonathan Taylor to make up for a lack of passing game from Phillip Rivers, who does struggle on the road, especially on natural grass and it will be cool and wet at kick-off. Chicago should win this game outright, but I am taking the 2.5 points.

Minnesota (+3.5) @ Houston

Both teams are struggling offensively and defensively to begin the season. Minnesota is just too talented to keep losing. Justin Jefferson is a welcomed addition and will give the Texans defense fits. Both defenses give up 30+ ppg, which is why this should stay close. Vikings getting that extra half-point has me believing they will at minimum lose by an FG. Take the Vikings getting 3.5.

Miami (+6.5) vs Seattle

The Seahawks are battered and bruised defensively, missing more than half their players to injury for this game. Even when healthy, they are one of the worst pass defenses in the league. If the Dolphins play clean as they did against Buffalo and Jacksonville, no reason they can’t keep pace with Russell Wilson. One other side note here, Seattle is traveling 3300 miles for this game on Saturday, losing 3 hours and playing 1 pm on the east coast, with temps going to be over 90 with massive humidity. Dolphins cover.

Buffalo (-115) @ Las Vegas

Bills have played well in all three first halves this season. With letdowns in all 3-second halves, needing comebacks in each of the last 2 games to preserve the victory. The Raiders looked lost last week against an aggressive Patriots defense, Buffalo’s is just as good and aggressive. Raiders missing some core weapons will also hurt their chances. The spread is 3, but taking the Bills outright seems like a safe bet.

Season Record 7-5

