It was a frustrating day for the Miami Dolphins as their inability to convert in the red zone and finish drives cost them a potential victory as they dropped their second home game of the season with a 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Dolphins didn’t play a pretty game but were hanging tough with one of the five best teams in the league and had numerous chances to take a lead and put Seattle on its heels, but failed to finish drives with touchdowns and constantly settled for field goals. We talk about the lackluster play of Ryan Fitzpatrick who hasn’t looked good in 3 of 4 starts this year. We talk about the lack of pass rush this Dolphins defense is generating as well. There were some bright spots in this game like the play of DeVante Parker who left the game with an ankle injury but returned to have a monster 10 reception day for over 100 yards as well as another solid outing by Myles Gaskin. But overall the Dolphins fall to 1-3 and now must travel to the west coast to face a very good San Francisco team. We talk about all of this and more, and how it may be TUA-TIME real soon on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE