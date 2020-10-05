Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Dolphins’ 31-23 loss to the Seahawks AND to some Dolphins’ fans reaction to the team’s 1-3 start to the season. They go over the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game and discuss whether it is, in fact, Tua Time. It’s another fun episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show on DolphinsTalk.com!

