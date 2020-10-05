Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Dolphins’ 31-23 loss to the Seahawks AND to some Dolphins’ fans reaction to the team’s 1-3 start to the season. They go over the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game and discuss whether it is, in fact, Tua Time. It’s another fun episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show on DolphinsTalk.com!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2
GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ
STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640
RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins