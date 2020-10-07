Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to talk about this coming week’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. Louis Ragone lets you know he’s still not convinced that we’re using the right players and plays on offense. Jim Johnson gives you his thoughts on the coaches’ decision not to be playing Tua just yet.
Related Posts
DolphinsTalk.com Podcast: Special Guest Mike Tannenbaum
April 20, 2020
The Finfans Podcast: The Great Tank Job?
September 6, 2019
POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW: Dolphins Settle for Field Goals in Loss
October 4, 2020