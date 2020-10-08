On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the latest news that the State of Florida has given permission to all of the Florida sports teams to be at maximum capacity for games. We talk about how this affects the Miami Dolphins moving forward with their home games in 2020. We also go over the loss to Seattle, talk about the positives coming out of this game, and the negatives that led to the loss. When will Tua Time arrive in Miami? Mike and Ian talk about how they view the situation with the Dolphins first-round pick and when they think he should see the field. Also, we preview this week’s game vs San Francisco and what Miami has to do to win this Sunday. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast!

