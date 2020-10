On this week’s podcast, Alex and Scott discuss many topics, including the loss to Seattle, the NFL’s new covid restrictions, and next weeks matchup in San Francisco. They puzzle a bit over Chan Gaily’s offensive plan, and wonder who’s making the strategic decisions on challenging plays and going for it on fourth down. The two look in on Houston and the firing of Bill O’Brien and can’t help but throw some more shade on Gase. Alex has an updated prediction on when we will see Tua behind center.

