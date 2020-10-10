As good as the week was in week 3, week 4 was ugly. 0-4 in CFB and a steady 2-2 in NFL action. Needing to rebound, I re focus and find stellar match ups to make myself and you all some money. Let’s dive into Week 5 of the ‘Gambling Corner’.

Florida (-6.5) @ Texas A&M

The Aggies have been flat in their first 2 games. Barely escaping a win against winless Vanderbilt and getting crushed by Alabama last week. Florida has been red hot and the combination of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts have been destructive to opposing defenses. I just can’t see the Aggies covering, and they should lose by at least a touchdown. Take the Gators.

Tennessee (+12.5) @ Georgia

The Vols are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning their last 8 games going back to the 2019 season. They are off to a great start this season and face their biggest test to date. I expect to see a low scoring game with the potential of rain in the forecast that may hinder scoring. Taking the double-digit points seems good here. Vols cover.

Notre Dame (-21) vs Florida State

FSU has been an absolute train wreck this season, struggling against lowly Jacksonville State in route to their first win of 2020. Irish are coming off an extended time off after positive COVID tests put their game on hold last week. The Irish come in as big favorites. They will likely attack the same way the Hurricanes did a few weeks ago. Expect a blowout.

Alabama @ Ole Miss OVER 69.5

Alabama hasn’t lost much offensive firepower and has been great all season. Ole Miss, now under Lane Kiffin, has been much better on offense than in years past. Alabama should be able to drop 40 by themselves, just need Ole Miss to do their part. I see this going over.

Season Record: 6-10

Cincinnati (+13) @ Baltimore

Joe Burrow has been impressive in his last 2 outings, tying in one game and winning the other and competitive in every game. I think the Ravens are best served to play ahead by a few scores. I don’t see them pulling away from the Bengals. Almost a two TD underdog, this seems like the Bengals can cover, as they are 3-1 this season covering the spread.

LA Rams (-7) @ Washington

Kyle Allen’s first game as the new starting QB for Washington comes against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. I do not like his odds. Rams are coming off an unimpressive win against the Giants. I expect a better showing against a Washington defense who has given up 30+ ppg in their last 3 games. Rams cover and should win big.

Miami @ San Francisco OVER 51.5

The Dolphins are 2-2 ATS this season as the 49ers are 3-1. This leads me to believe to stay away from the spread and look at the over/under. I am intrigued by the overdue to the complete unknowns on both sides of the ball for both teams. The 49ers are injured on defense and should allow the Dolphins to maintain their near 24ppg this season.

Dallas vs New York Giants OVER 54

The Cowboys are great from playing from behind. Their offense struggles out of the gate and picks up steam when it matters. The Giants are having a hard time moving the football this year, but against Dallas’ defense, they could be in for a big day from Devonta Freeman and Daniel Jones. I love the over here, just hoping the Giants can get off to a good start to force Dallas to play desperate.

Season Record: 9-7

