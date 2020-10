On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys disagree about when Tua should become the starting QB. Then, they talk about if Miami is the league’s best 1-3 team. It also is Landon’s 15th birthday this weekend so please wish him a happy b day.. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 soon to be 15 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

