Aaron and Josh couldn’t be together this week so they patched together an episode to preview the Dolphins’ upcoming clash with the San Francisco 49ers. They make their predictions and share the listeners’ #OneHotTake on another episode of the SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!
