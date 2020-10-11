The NFL announced moments ago that the Week 6 match-up between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos in Denver will not take place next Sunday (October 18th). The Broncos-Patriots game which is supposed to be played tomorrow (Monday, October 12th) will not be played and has been rescheduled to the following Sunday (October 18th). Which in turn as bumped the Miami game with Denver.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The NFL is saying the Dolphins-Broncos game will be rescheduled but no word on a date at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

