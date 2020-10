It’s week 5 of the NFL season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week…The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisee gets you ready for today’s big game between Miami and San Francisco.

