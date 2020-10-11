It was one of the best victories the Miami Dolphins have had in many years as they flew cross country and walked into San Francisco and destroyed the 49ers 43-17. And we are going to break it down from top to bottom on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. Much like the Jacksonville game a couple of weeks back the Dolphins dominated this game vs the 49ers from start to finish in every aspect. We saw the best of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Preston Williams had his best game of the 2020 season, and the Dolphins pass rush came alive with 5 sacks. With Byron Jones back in the lineup the secondary had its best game of the season as well. From start to finish it was a total team effort. We also go over the Dolphins schedule shake-up and what the NFL did to the Dolphins schedule and why some Dolphins fans are totally overreacting and making a mountain out of a molehill. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show!

