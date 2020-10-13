A day later and the Two Old Dolfans are still riding high. What’s not to like about how our Dolphins played on the road in San Jose? Perfect? No, but near enough. It’s been long since the ‘Phins have won so thoroughly, and probably equally as long since the oldsters outlook was as overwhelmingly positive. Listen into a fun conversation to see what they liked so much, from coaching to execution. The question becomes, will we see more of this? The answer should please Dolfans, to the great detriment of gang green and the thoroughly beleaguered former ‘Phins coach, whose last bell might ring on Sunday. And hey! We saw Tua on the field… did you?

