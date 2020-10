Ian Berger is back with another DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill and today Ian talks about all of the positives to come out of last week’s game vs San Francisco. He also goes over some of the team stats and where the Dolphins rank amongst the league currently heading into Week 6. Plus Ian talks about this week’s upcoming game vs the Jets.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE