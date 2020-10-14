Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the stinkin’ Jets. Before we get into the game we review the schedule changes and peek back at the last 3 Drafts to recap the job Chris Grier has done. We tell you why we don’t think Le’Veon Bell is a great fit here. We close the show with our predictions.
