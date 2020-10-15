Le’Veon Bell turned down a multi-year contract with the Dolphins to accept a 1 year deal with Kansas City. Bell wants to win a Super Bowl and he believes KC is the place to do it sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There were multiple reports out Thursday afternoon from ESPN, the Miami Herald, and the NFL Network that the Miami Dolphins were offering the most money to Bell and were very eager to sign him and bring his talents to the Dolphins roster.

Sounds like the Dolphins are willing to go to two years with Bell, which in addition to the money that’s been discussed, makes them a real player. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 15, 2020

Much like with the Jadeveon Clowney situation though, Bell turned down more money from the Dolphins to head to a team that he felt was closer to winning a Super Bowl and was willing to take accept less financial compensation.

