On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the big news of the week surrounding the Miami Dolphins. Davon Godchaux is injured and what are the Dolphins plans to replace him, are the Dolphins really interested in Le’Veon Bell? One would think no but Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Fins may have some interest in the veteran running back. We also talk about Bell’s checkered history off the field since being in the NFL and is that a risk Miami is willing to take. Big E lives up to his bet and uses the Manscaped Lawnmower 3.0 to shave a body part live on the podcast (eat your heart out Ian Rapoport.) Then we preview this week’s game with the NY Jets and the Dolphins going up against our old friend Adam Gase (Hero of the Stupid). This is a game that the Dolphins cannot and will not lose and Ian and Mike tell you why. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast!

