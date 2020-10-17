The Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon promoted defensive tackle Benito Jones to the active roster. With the injury to Davon Godchaux the Dolphins were needing to add another defensive tackle to the active roster. At 6’1″ and 329 lbs Jones will bring some good size to the middle of the Dolphins defensive line.

Jones was a three-year starter at Mississippi and started 36 of 48 games in his college career. He was an undrafted rookie free agent the Dolphins signed this past year after the 2020 draft. In his senior season at Mississippi Jones led all SEC defensive tackles with 30 tackles and was 2nd team ALL-SEC.

