The Dolphins moved to .500 with a shutout victory against the lowly NY Jets on Sunday and Tom and Mike are here on tonight’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show to break it all down. While it wasn’t a picture-perfect victory by any means, but the Dolphins shut out the Jets 24-0 on their way to another victory. The Dolphins did enough on offense to pull out a win while playing a spectacular game on defense. We talk about what the Dolphins did on defense to pitch a shut-out, how Myles Gaskin averaged 5.1 yards per carry and was the high point of the offense, and oh yeah we saw our first glimpse of Tua this week as well. TUA TIME arrived for a few plays at the end of the game and Dolphins Nation was very excited to see it. We break down this game from top to bottom (and say bad things about Adam Gase as well) and also talk about the upcoming schedule and what traps Miami has to look out for in the upcoming weeks as now making the playoffs is a very real possibility for these 2020 Dolphins.

