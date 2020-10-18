UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH FIVE WEEKS:
*****
Josh: 23-15-1
Aaron: 23-15-1
Tom: 20-18-1
Mike: 20-18-1
Big E: 17-21-1
*****
Big moves in the standings after Week 5! Aaron the Brain moved up into a tie with Josh at the top of the standings and a big week for Mike brought him up to a tie with Tom for third place, while Ian slipped into the basement all by himself. What chaos will Week 6 bring? Let’s find out together!
HOUSTON TEXANS @ TENNESSEE TITANS
Mike: Tennessee
Tom: Tennessee
Big E: Tennessee
Aaron: Tennessee
Josh: Tennessee
CLEVELAND BROWNS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Cleveland
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Mike: Baltimore
Tom: Baltimore
Big E: Baltimore
Aaron: Baltimore
Josh: Baltimore
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Mike: Pittsburgh
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Pittsburgh
Aaron: Pittsburgh
Josh: Pittsburgh
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ NEW YORK GIANTS
Mike: New York
Tom: Washington
Big E: New York
Aaron: Washington
Josh: New York
ATLANTA FALCONS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Big E: Atlanta
Aaron: Minnesota
Josh: Minnesota
DETROIT LIONS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Mike: Jacksonville
Tom: Jacksonville
Big E: Detroit
Aaron: Detroit
Josh: Jacksonville
CINCINNATI BENGALS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Mike: Indianapolis
Tom: Indianapolis
Big E: Indianapolis
Aaron: Indianapolis
Josh: Indianapolis
CHICAGO BEARS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS
Mike: Carolina
Tom: Chicago
Big E: Carolina
Aaron: Chicago
Josh: Chicago
DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Mike: New England
Tom: New England
Big E: New England
Aaron: New England
Josh: New England
NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS
Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Big E: Miami
Aaron: Miami
Josh: Miami
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Mike: Green Bay
Tom: Green Bay
Big E: Green Bay
Aaron: Green Bay
Josh: Green Bay
LOS ANGELES RAMS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Mike: Los Angeles
Tom: Los Angeles
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Los Angeles
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BUFFALO BILLS
Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Big E: Kansas City
Aaron: Kansas City
Josh: Kansas City
ARIZONA CARDINALS @ DALLAS COWBOYS
Mike: Arizona
Tom: Arizona
Big E: Dallas
Aaron: Dallas
Josh: Dallas