UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH FIVE WEEKS:

Josh: 23-15-1

Aaron: 23-15-1

Tom: 20-18-1

Mike: 20-18-1

Big E: 17-21-1

Big moves in the standings after Week 5! Aaron the Brain moved up into a tie with Josh at the top of the standings and a big week for Mike brought him up to a tie with Tom for third place, while Ian slipped into the basement all by himself. What chaos will Week 6 bring? Let’s find out together!

HOUSTON TEXANS @ TENNESSEE TITANS

Mike: Tennessee

Tom: Tennessee

Big E: Tennessee

Aaron: Tennessee

Josh: Tennessee

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Mike: Pittsburgh

Tom: Pittsburgh

Big E: Cleveland

Aaron: Pittsburgh

Josh: Pittsburgh

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mike: Baltimore

Tom: Baltimore

Big E: Baltimore

Aaron: Baltimore

Josh: Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Mike: Pittsburgh

Tom: Pittsburgh

Big E: Pittsburgh

Aaron: Pittsburgh

Josh: Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ NEW YORK GIANTS

Mike: New York

Tom: Washington

Big E: New York

Aaron: Washington

Josh: New York

ATLANTA FALCONS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Mike: Minnesota

Tom: Minnesota

Big E: Atlanta

Aaron: Minnesota

Josh: Minnesota

DETROIT LIONS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Mike: Jacksonville

Tom: Jacksonville

Big E: Detroit

Aaron: Detroit

Josh: Jacksonville

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Mike: Indianapolis

Tom: Indianapolis

Big E: Indianapolis

Aaron: Indianapolis

Josh: Indianapolis

CHICAGO BEARS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

Mike: Carolina

Tom: Chicago

Big E: Carolina

Aaron: Chicago

Josh: Chicago

DENVER BRONCOS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Mike: New England

Tom: New England

Big E: New England

Aaron: New England

Josh: New England

NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS

Mike: Miami

Tom: Miami

Big E: Miami

Aaron: Miami

Josh: Miami

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Mike: Green Bay

Tom: Green Bay

Big E: Green Bay

Aaron: Green Bay

Josh: Green Bay

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Mike: Los Angeles

Tom: Los Angeles

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Los Angeles

Josh: Los Angeles

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BUFFALO BILLS

Mike: Kansas City

Tom: Kansas City

Big E: Kansas City

Aaron: Kansas City

Josh: Kansas City

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ DALLAS COWBOYS

Mike: Arizona

Tom: Arizona

Big E: Dallas

Aaron: Dallas

Josh: Dallas