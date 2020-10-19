Aaron the Brain is flying solo while Josh is out of commission, and he revels in the complete dismantling of Adam Gase and the New York Jets put forth by the Miami Dolphins. He gives you his biggest takeaways, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and celebrates the beginning of the legend of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are 3-3, and we are flying high heading into the bye week on The Same Old Dolphins Show!
