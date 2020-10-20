Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback when they return from the bye week and play the LA Rams.

As I have been saying each week on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Ryan Fitzpatrick is holding this offense back with his red-zone woes week after week. In 6 games this year you can easily make the case Fitzpatrick has played poorly in 4 of them. A change at quarterback can potentially spark this offense and maybe take it to greater heights, only time will tell.

More on this story as it develops.

