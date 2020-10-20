In this DolphinsTalk.com BREAKING NEWS AUDIO Mike and Josh break down and talk about the big news from Tuesday afternoon that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins when they play the LA Rams. Why was thsi move made now? What does this move mean for the Dolphins moving forward? Is this the correct move to make for Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins being 3-3 and one game out of first place? Does Ryan Fitzpatrick deserve to be benched? We answer all of this and more on this DolphinsTalk.com BREAKING NEWS AUDIO.

