On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about the Dolphins leap-frogging the Patriots and moving into 2nd place in the AFC East and also only being one game out of first place with the Bills loss to the Chiefs on Monday. Are the Dolphins in the mix for the AFC East Crown? Tom talks about the Dolphins’ potential of possibly winning the AFC East and making a run at winning the division. Also, Tom talks about the fallout from Sunday’s big shut-out victory over the NY Jets and what is the state of the Dolphins as they head into their BYE week. Plus Tua made his debut and Tom goes over everything surrounding that and what is going on with Jordan Howard and are his days numbered as a member of the Miami Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

