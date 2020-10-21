On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven Masso talks about the media reaction to the news that Tua has been named the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He also talks about why Miami may have moved on from Ryan Fitzpatrick at this time. Also, Steven talks about the Dolphins offensive line and this notion that it is “bad” and “one of the worst in the NFL” as well as the news the Dolphins tried to sign Damon Harrison. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

